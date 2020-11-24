Share:

ISLAMABAD - A chance discovery leads to a simple process that can introduce ‘oxygen-missing layers’ into perovskite oxynitrides, changing their properties. Japanese scientists have stumbled onto a simple method for controlling the introduction of defects, called ‘vacancy layers’, into perovskiteoxynitrides, leading to changes in their physical properties. The approach, published in the journal Nature Communications, could help in the development of photocatalysts. Oxynitrides are inorganic compounds formed of oxygen, nitrogen, and other chemical elements.

They have gained much attention in recent years because of their interesting properties, with applications in optical and memory devices, and in photocatalytic reactions, for example. In 2015, solid state chemist Hiroshi Kageyama of Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and his team reported that they found a way to fabricate oxynitrides using a lower temperature ammonia treatment process than the conventional method that requires more than 1,000°C). The new process produced a polycrystalline powder with layers of missing oxygen atoms, known as oxygen-vacancy planes.