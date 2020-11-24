Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Municipal Administrator Nisar Ahmed Memon on Monday said that clean water was pre-requisite for good health and it was duty of the authority to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four takulas. According to Spokesperson, the adminstrator Sukkur said all possible efforts would be made for this purpose and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard. He directed the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week. Municipal authorities have out sourced the operation and maintenance of the various water filtration plants including change of filters and other components, water testing and presence of operators to contractors after completing all procedural formalities.

He also directed to formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for availability and quality assurance of water at every filtration plant.

The SOPs along with a checklist should be prominently displayed on every filtration plant while the operator at every plant should maintain a book having complete record and schedule for change of filters, he directed.

For ensuring quality water supply to people of the Sukkur city installed water plants, he directed that daily visit by sub-engineer to filtration plants should be made compulsory. The report of visit should be submitted directly to administrator’s office daily, he also directed that the concerned TMO should visit the filtration plants twice a week.