Share:

Rawalpindi-Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organised drug burning ceremony on Monday at DHA Valley.

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister of Narcotics Control graced the occasion as chief guest. Other prominent participants included Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, DG ANF Pakistan, foreign dignitaries, officials of law enforcement agencies, high ranking military and civil administration, heads of academic institutions, international partners on drug control, and others. ?While addressing the occasion, Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) said that menace of narcotics is not only a curse, but is one of the most damaging and life threatening feature for humanity and highlighted that no country or organization can fight against drugs independently, it is a shared responsibility both at global and domestic level. ?He added that this year ANF has launched nationwide “Anti Drug Campaigns” in various cities, with special focus on the educational institutions. ANF is striving for its absolute elimination to achieve the goal of “Drug Free Society” and vigorously executing its assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination. ?He further added, ANF is a leading Anti-Narcotics Law Enforcement Agency of Pakistan though small in size, yet it executes the assigned mission with full commitment dedication and conviction. ANF has been playing a leading role in mass awareness and community participation programme to educate the people against drug abuse. ?Total drugs burnt during the ceremony were 9.487 ton with approx price of 6.277 million US dollars, including 536.625 kg Heroine, 5683.934 kg Charas, 356.259 kg Opium, 88.713 kg Amphetamine, 17.032 kg Methamphetamine, 5.636 kg Xanax Tabs and 2805.340 kg were different kinds of drugs.

?While addressing the occasion, chief guest, Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control stated that Pakistan is facing both internal and external threats and under such circumstances, drug crime is badly affecting our society. Hence it is mandatory to tackle this menace with iron hands. He added that National Anti-Narcotics Policy promulgated in February 2019, takes into account the global and regional narcotics drugs environments, the issue of drug smuggling and illicit diversion of precursor chemicals. ?Federal minister lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialised force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. ANF is rendering extraordinary endeavours to counter drug trafficking at national and international level. He added that law enforcement agencies alone, cannot effectively counter the deadly and life-threatening effects of drug abuse in our society and urge all segments of society to play their role in eradicating the menace of drugs from our society. ?He added and assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.