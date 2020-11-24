Share:

LAHORE - The Aquafina Polo Cup 2020 will get underway here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) today (Tuesday). JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab has said that in this 2-goal event, which is being organized following all the necessary SOPs, total six teams are participating, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Rijas Development, Diamond Paints and Risala while Pool B includes Bicos, Remounts and Leghari’s. The inaugural match of the tournament will be competed between Diamond Paints and Risala team at 3:00 pm at JP&CC ground while Bicos will play against Remounts at Pakistan Park at 3:15 pm. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Saturday. Col Shoaib also thanked the sponsors, Aquafina, for sponsoring the event and hoped that this tournament will prove to be challenging as well as action-packed and the best two teams will emerge as finalists, and the final will be a treat to watch.