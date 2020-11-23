Share:

There were staggered reports on Sunday of a possible meeting between US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, along with Israel’s PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, for the first time in history. However this has been roundly denied by Saudi authorities. The meeting, according to KSA, was between Pompeo and Saudi officials only. The fact that Saudi Arabia has put the rumours to bed shows that attempts to change the politics of the Middle Eastern region will not succeed so easily.

The one thing that continues to remain the same, as it has in the past, is our stance on the Palestinian cause. The external affairs of any ally are beyond the concerns of our government, and that is how it should remain. So long as we are steadfast in our efforts and commitment towards providing relief to the people of Palestine, any potential influence that countries like Israel may amass in the Middle East are of little significance here at home.

It is also worth noting that the meeting was claimed by Israeli officials, which shows its desperation. As far as we know, the Kingdom has always declined any efforts to enhance ties with Israel on the basis of demanding the Palestinian cause to be put forward first and this has not changed. This just shows that spoilers in the region will continue to attempt to sow discord to get even the most minor gain.

What must be prevented in the status quo is the threat to Palestine’s movement. This would involve highlighting the grievances of the people, addressing any immoral steps taken to secure political objectives by any party involved and to give a voice to the country on an international forum—something that Pakistan intends on doing.