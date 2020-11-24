Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) seized 105 E-challans defaulter car here on Monday.

According to the details, a blacklisted E-challan defaulter vehicle was captured by Punjab Safe City Authority cameras during surveillance near Ganga Ram area. The vehicle was intercepted by traffic wardens on the instruction of PSCA. Vehicle’s E-challan details were checked through Safe Cities App provided to traffic police. The said vehicle was defaulter of 105 E-challans hence it was seized at Mozang police station for non-payment of the fine.

The total amount payable for 105 challans is Rs50, 300/-. According to the spokesperson of PSCA, the vehicle will be released after payment of all E-challans. He informed that Safe Cities Authority and City Traffic Police has launched a joint operation against E-challan defaulter vehicles. Similarly, the PSCA has provided a specially designed mobile application and printers to the city traffic police for smooth operations.

All the data of defaulter vehicles can easily be checked through the said App.

The City Traffic Police Officer has also formed 17 teams for quick action against all such defaulter vehicles.