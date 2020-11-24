Share:

Lahore - As many as 13 COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,861.

Another 498 new infections were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking number of confirmed cases to 114,508.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, out of a total of 114,508 infections in Punjab, as many as 111,728 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 12,607 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,862,260 in the province.

After 2,861 fatalities and recovery of a total of 98,019 patients, as many as 13,628 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.