ISLAMABAD - The federal government yesterday once again announced closure of all educational institutions till January 10, 2021 across the country due to the spike in second wave novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after remaining open for above two months only.

Earlier, the government had re-opened educational institutions in phases in the country in mid September after remaining closed for around six months due to the first COVID-19 wave.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

The IPEMC meeting chaired by Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood and attended by provincial education ministers and health officials, agreed and proposed the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to close all educational institutions from November 26 to January 10.

Later, Shafqat Mahmood informed the media that the IPEMC has proposed that all educational institutions will remain closed from November 26 to December 24 this year, while early winter vacations will start from December 25 and will end on January 10.

“All educational institutions will be opened on January 11, 2021 after reviewing the COVID-19, cases situation in the first week of January,” he said.

The minister also said that during the closure of the institutions the educational activities will continue through the online system till December 24.

The minister said that the exams earlier scheduled to be held in December will be postponed and conducted on opening of the institutions, while it has been proposed that the board exams to be held in March-April will be conducted in May and June.

“However, students will not be promoted to next grades without passing exams,” he said.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that vocational institutions will remain open, while in hostels 1/3 proportion of students will be allowed to stay.

The minister also said that IPEMC in the meeting also recommended that the new academic year which begins in April at government schools be postponed till August and summer vacations are reduced.

Later, in his social media message the minister said that “When we say all educational institutions will close on Nov 26 and students will home learn, we mean All institutions without exception”.

Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan informed the media that Medical and Dental Colleges Assessment Test (MDCAT) and other entry tests will be held according to the schedule.

He said that the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will continue online education for students.

He said that NCOC discussed the severity of the COVID-19 and if important decisions were not taken the pandemic will spread.

Dr. Faisal said that the prevailing corona situation in all the provinces was kept in view as there was a threat of increase in the number of its patients across the country which could further overload the already overburdened health system.

The NCOC said that the increase ratio in educational institutions is 82 per cent during the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, Private Educational Institutions President Malik Abrar expressing concerns over the decision of closure of educational institutions said that thousands of employees will suffer financial set-back with it.

He said that when educational institutions are implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), there is no need to close them.

In a statement issued by All Pakistan Schools and Colleges Association (APSCA), it said that already one academic year of students has been wasted and this decision will damage academic activities.

It said that hundreds and thousands of people attached with private schools and colleges and earning bread and butter will suffer with this decision. He urged the government to reverse its decision.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday warned that the country has climbed to 7.46 percent Covid-19 positivity rate which is the highest so far during the second wave of pandemic with two-fold increase in critical patients in hospitals has been recorded during the last two weeks.

A meeting of the NCOC held under the chair of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was also informed that the number of infections has risen in many big cities of the country.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, and provincial representatives attended the meeting besides all other stakeholders. The meeting also deliberated on the closure of educational institutions countrywide.

The meeting was informed that Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) has the highest positivity rate of 11.45 percent, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.85 percent, Sindh 9.63 percent, Islamabad 8.09 percent, Balochistan 7.73 percent, and Gilgit–Baltistan (GB) 5.23 percent. The Punjab’s positivity rate has been recorded lowest which is 3.95 percent.

Earlier this month, the positivity rate of infection had surpassed 5 percent after a gap of over three months. The maximum positivity rate had gone up to 23 percent in June during the first wave of pandemic.

The data shared with the NCOC shows that 19 percent infection has been recorded in educational institutions. The positivity ratio in educational institutions increased from 1.8 percent to 3.3 percent during the last one week which is actually 82 percent increase, according to the latest figures.

The meeting was informed that number of critical Covid-19 patients have increased two folds since last two weeks with total 2,155 patients are under treatment in hospitals countrywide.

Meanwhile, 34 more people died of coronavirus in the country over the last twenty-four hours, according to the latest figures released by the NCOC.

As many 2,756 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 36,929 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 330,885. There are now 38,348 active cases in the country.

The meeting noted that major positive cases have been recorded in several cities including Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad in Punjab; Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh; and Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat in KP.

Similarly, the greater number of infections have been recorded in Mirpur in AJK; Gilgit in GB and Islamabad.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned of imposing a lockdown saying, “opposition is callously destroying people’s lives & livelihoods” by holding public rallies. PM had taken to the Twitter to say that Pakistan’s second Covid-19 spike data is of concern as there is 200 percent increase of Covid-19 patients on ventilators in Peshawar and Multan in last 15 days followed by 148 percent in Karachi, 114 percent in Lahore and 65 percent in Islamabad.