Islamabad - The Federal Minister for Planning, development and special initiative Asad Umar on Monday claimed that the country would save around Rs 300 billion in next three years due to renegotiation with independent power producers (IPPs) and other reforms introduced by the present government in power sector.

Talking to media Asad Umar said that the government had taken major initiatives for reduction in cost of generation and decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) would lead to Rs300 billion savings over the next three years(2021-23).

The reduction in rate of return on equity of public sector projects approved by the CCOE would result in reduction in cost of generation by about Rs 100 billion during this period, he added. The Minister alleged that the power generation capacity addition by the previous government would add about Rs 1000 billion to the circular debt during next three year. The capacity payment obligation which stood at Rs 488 billion in 2018 was projected to increase to Rs1473 billion by 2023, he added.

The Minister said that generation capacity was added despite the fact that various government agencies opposed LNG and coal based power plants in Punjab. The previous government contracted expensive LNG from Qatar and ensured that it was supplied to power projects in Punjab under a “must run and take or pay” to make it viable, he stated.

The present government is introducing power sector reforms under which will ensure competitive tariffs under a bulk power market, he said. Under the previous arrangements, politicians, bureaucrats and distribution companies and their officers had been benefiting because the price was being paid out of the consumers, the Minister alleged. Likewise, memorandums of understanding signed with independent power producers (IPP) would have an impact of Rs 60 billion during 2021-23, he added. He said the adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance was leading a committee to implement these MOUs.

He said the CCOE decision to unlock take or pay contracts of LNG based power plants in Punjab would have a cumulative saving of Rs 136 billion in 2022-23 through tariff reduction at the rate of Rs 0.74 per unit in FY2022 and Rs 0.66 per unit in 2023.

He did not agree that this burden had been shifted to gas companies, stating he had separately undertaken another initiative that would ensure consumption of LNG in other areas.

The Minister claimed that despite strong opposition from power sector bureaucracy, he had pushed through the closure of old and inefficient power plants in the public sector with a total capacity of about 3600 mw to replace Rs20 per unit energy cost with Rs9.5 per unit energy that would result in reduction in circular debt build up in 2021-23.

The incumbent government had introduced auction based tariff for renewable energy which had brought down wind tariff to Rs 3.11 per unit from the earlier Rs 11 per unit and solar tariff from Rs11.5 per unit to Rs3.66 per unit, Asad Umar said.

Besides he said that the government was also working on structural reforms to manage the circular debt in future.

He further said: “A committee had been constituted to manage mark up payments on circular debt that would reduce circular debt by Rs479 billion during 2021-23. Similarly, the resolution of K-Electric issues had become inevitable otherwise its receivables and payables would add Rs421 billion to circular debt.”

The Minister said the decision had been made at the cabinet level with the understanding of the AJK government under which the AJK would be charged Nepra approved tariff and would be paid water use charges on the pattern of net hydel profit to provinces.

Since the AJK was being supported on financial matters, the federal government would directly ensure its financing if there was still a difference after adjustment of water use charges against Nepra tariff, he said.

Similarly he said that the solarization of agricultural tubewells, particularly in Balochistan would have about Rs 36 billion impact on circular debt accumulation.

Responding to question, he said the privatisation of LNG based plants in Punjab had been put on hold after the Covid-19 and then the government decision to remove 66pc take or pay clause from their contracts because the bidders wanted clarity about their profitability.

Nonetheless, the two LNG based plants, 747mw Guddu power plant, 425mw Nandipur project and two distribution companies were on the privatisation agenda, he added.

He said the PTI government has decided to get rid of the “centre of power” from the power division by introducing competitive tariff regime to ensure cheaper energy.

He said the PML-N had substantially increased power generation capacity but loadshedding continued across the country including Karachi in the absence of investment in transmission network.