Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court of law on Monday awarded death penalty to convict Qari Abdul Hai for sodomizing and murdering a seven-year-old boy in a village of Fateh Jhang.

The court also handed rigorous life imprisonment and Rs150,000 fine to convict. The convict has to spend nine months before bars in case of non-payment of fine. Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr Sajida Ahmed Chaudhry announced the verdict after recording the statement of the accused under section 342.

A case of child abuse and murder was registered against the accused in Police Station (PS) Fateh Jhang under charges of 377/302 and 201 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It may be noted that a seven-year-old child was enjoying ice cream in the evening at the corner of his street near Masjid Bibi Anaran when Qari Abdul Hai grabbed him and took him to his mansion inside the mosque. The accused sodomized the child and later on suffocated him to death and threw his dead body in a well near the mosque. Villagers and police traced dead body of the child and a case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer appreciated the efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, SHO PS Attock and other investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) for solving the sodomy/murder case of seven-year-old child and got punished the accused from a court of law.

=======