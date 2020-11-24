Share:

Rawalpindi-Traffic officers have been directed to make all out efforts to avoid traffic mess on roads, said Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City Circle, Ibrar Sarwar.

He informed that the officers concerned of Rawalpindi City Circle including Inspector Nasir Jadoon, Inspector Babar and others along with fork lifters conducted raids and took strict action in accordance with the law against the encroachers particularly in Bara Market area, Gungmandi Road, City Saddar Road, Raja Bazaar and other areas.

The encroachments had been removed and smooth traffic flow was ensured in these Bazaars.

He told that on the complaints about traffic jam on city roads, the traffic officers visited several city areas and the shopkeepers found indulged in encroachments were given time to remove all the encroachments. The encroachers were warned that if the encroachments were not removed then strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and no one would be spared, he added.

Ibrar Sarwar said that the operation would continue and the goods displayed on roads would be confiscated and handed over to the department concerned.

The CTP have started crackdown against the encroachers who have occupied almost half of the roads and creating hurdles in the traffic flow. The operation had been launched to ease the traffic congestion on city roads.

Traffic officers were making all out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

All the traffic officers had also been directed to perform their duties to regulate traffic on roads with dedication, commitment and hard work so that traffic congestion problems on the city roads could be avoided and the citizens could be provided relief.

The encroachments should be removed at all costs to ensure better traffic flow on the roads, he said adding, without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems cannot be controlled and other traffic related issues cannot be addressed properly.

He said wrong parking of vehicles on the city roads was strictly being checked and negligence on part of traffic police officials would not be tolerated. He urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that all traffic related problems could be address properly.