Karachi-Dawlance - the technology leader in Pakistan’s home-appliances industry, recently celebrated ‘UniversalChildren’s’ Day’ at Dar-ul-Sukun - one of the most prestigious humanitarian institutions in Karachi. As part of “Dawlance for Humanity” initiative, Dawlance carried out valuable training sessions, where the renowned expert - Dr. Tahir Barlas educated the kids and teachers regarding COVID safety and protocols.

Dawlance also distributed valuable gifts among the differently abled children. Management of Dar-Ul-Sukun organized various fun activities while the differently abled children prepared some beautiful performance on the occasion. Furthermore, few appliances were also donated to Dar-ul-Sukun by Dawlance as a token for appreciation for their contribution towards society. These informative activities were appreciated by the CEO of this institution – Ms. Anna Danial and Ms. Huma, HOD Rehabilitation, who graced the occasion along with the Guest of Honor – Mr. Ahmed Raheel Ghani Hashmi, Group Marketing Manager of Dawlance.

The Group Marketing Manager of Dawlance – Raheel Hashmi stated that; in the wake of this global pandemic, Dawlance has also supported the medical professionals, by donating more than a hundred appliances: refrigerators, air conditioners, etc. to hospitals that are committed to provide free-of-cost healthcare and save more lives. So far, the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan is preventable, only if the people act responsibly, take precautions, do not leave their homes unnecessarily and wash their hands regularly. Dawlance is a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik - the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe. The company believes that it is critical to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities by supporting valuable initiatives to improve: healthcare, education, poverty-alleviation, sustainability, economic growth and environmental protection.