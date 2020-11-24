Share:

MULTAN - As winter is setting in, hordes of people are seen these days bargaining with retailers at Lunda Bazaars of the city, and violations of coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are a common sight.

It has been noticed that vendors and shopkeepers are selling winter clothes such as gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirts and jackets at exorbitant rates as compared to the previous year.

Stalls of winter clothes and shoes could be seen at Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi Bazaar, Gardezi Market and in many other areas of the city.

Most of visitors to these Lunda Bazaars can be seen violating the SOPs as none of them is wearing mask and violation of social distancing and public interaction could convert these bazaars into coronavirus hotspots.

Many customers, however, have complained that second-hand clothes have also become expensive. “Prices of used clothes have been increasing every year for some years now,” commented Khurram Shahzad, a customer at Hussainagahi Bazaar.

He said that due to the entrance of wealthy families, the shopkeepers had increased the rates of used clothes so much so that these clothes were now out of the reach of common man.

A dealer in second-hand clothes, Jumma Khan, said that he and other shopkeepers had bought these clothes at exorbitant rates from wholesale dealers of other cities, and that is why they were selling accordingly to earn profit.

Rao Tanveer, another dealer at Fountain Chowk, said, “Our business is in loss these days as most of the customers avoid visiting crowded places such as bazaars because of the fears of COVID-19.”

He, however, expressed the apprehension that in the event of a lockdown in these areas, all kinds of businesses would be badly hit.

“Customers, however, have become more selective in their purchases. They not only select best quality clothes, but also try to buy these at throwaway prices,” said Ghulam Mustafa, a salesman at Hussainagahi Lunda Bazaar.

Contrary to other shoppers, Shakoor Ahmed, a customer at the same bazaar, however, said that these bazaars offered cheap and inexpensive clothes, because prices of new winter clothes at other places were out of the reach of common man. “We rush to these second-hand clothes’ stalls where we get good quality clothes at affordable rates,” he maintained.

He also said that non-compliance with precautionary measures at these bazaars was a real threat to people’s lives and demanded the district administration to ensure implementation on SOPs.

This news agency also observed that the vendors were even occupying portion of the road at Hussainagahi Bazaar while the anti-encroachment staff was nowhere to be seen.

The negligence on the part of district administration has the potential to foil all government efforts for controlling the coronavirus.