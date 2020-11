Share:

GILGIT - Some unknown miscreants set ablaze the office of Government Forest Department and four vehicles in Kashrote area of Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said on Monday. According to DIG Gilgit Range Waqas Ahmad, some 20 unknown miscreants were involved in the incident. He said the police were using CCTV footages to identity the suspects who attacked the office and private vehicles. The miscreants will be identified and arrested very soon, he added.