ISLAMABAD - Gigi Hadid is sharing rare snaps of her family life at home with her baby girl. The 25 year old girlfriend of Zayn Malik shared the intimate snaps to her Instagram account recently.’A whole new kind of busy & tired,’ Gigi captioned the photo, adding: ‘but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.’ Ex One Direction star Zayn and model Gigi welcomed their daughter in September and are living between Gigi’s New York apartment and her mother Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm. Gigi and Zayn announced they had welcomed their first child in mid-September. Both Gigi and Zayn, 27, posted about their daughter’s arrival on September 23, but neither have publicly confirmed her exact birth date or her name.Announcing his daughter’s birth, former One Direction star wrote on social media: ‘Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.’