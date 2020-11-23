Share:

In yet another series of unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in injuring of at least 11 civilians, the Indian government looks committed to damaging the fragile peace of the region. On the one hand, the violations of India targeting the civilian population reflect the lack of morality and professionalism in Indian army. But on the other hand, the recent intensity in Indian attacks has a domestic explanation too. The Indian government wants to feed its masses the dose of ultra-nationalism so that people do not question it on the failure of governance. But India’s obsession with harming Pakistan is not limited to Kashmir. The fixation goes beyond this.

Pakistan’s government and military leadership has been telling the world of India’s involvement in its internal affairs. Our Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s indication that India has set aside Rs80 billion for carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan is conclusive evidence of the neighbour’s implicit guilt related to terrorism here at home. Moreover, India’s establishment of a terrorism cell is a blatant violation of international law that bars interference in the domestic affairs of another country and emphasises on respecting sovereignty. The serious revelation—India’s role in subversive activities in Pakistan—coming from one of the most important ministers, the international community must seek an explanation from New Delhi.

Nevertheless, India must not take Pakistan’s wish for peace as a sign of weakness. Islamabad has chosen the right approach by sharing the dossiers with the world to expose India’s role in Pakistan’s destabilisation. The government must continue releasing evidence-based reports regularly. Our government has played and will be playing its part in showing the comity of nations India’s involvement in Pakistan’s instability. Now, it is up to the global community. The international powers need to take the evidence against New Delhi seriously. They must pressurise India to respect the principles of international law.