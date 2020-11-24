Share:

Peshawar - Amid fresh spike in coronavirus cases in the country, Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party Muhammad Faiq Shah on Monday urged the government to ensure implementation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) to contain further spread of the epidemic.

Talking to delegations of traders and civil society organisations, Faiq Shah also asked the opposition parties to refrain from holding public gatherings to avoid spread of coronavirus.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country should strictly adhere with the SOPs to check further spread of the deadly virus.

Faiq Shah said the lives of people of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were at great risk owing to the second wave of the Covid-19.

He said the country was being confronted with serious economic and social challenges because of this pandemic.

He called upon the government to ensure protection of people’s lives at every cost by fully enforcing the Covid-19 SOPs across the country.

He also asked the opposition parties not to hold public gatherings while keeping sensitivity of the situations.