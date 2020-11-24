Share:

LAHORE - The Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC President Omer Sadik thanked Happy Cowcheese Pakistan CEO Nafees Barry for sponsoring this eight-goal tournament. “Polo is a peaceful sport and Lahore Polo Club is a historic club which is famous for conducting the polo events in a trend-setting manner,” he said and added that total nine teams are featuring in this tournament, which include top national and international polo players. The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Pricemeter.pk, Samba Bank, Guard Rice/Platinum Homes, AOS and Barry’s while Pool B consists of Remounts, Colony, Diamond Paints/FG Polo and D Polo. The first match of the event, which will be played following all the essential SOPs, will be contested between Samba Bank and Guard Rice/Platinum Homes today at 2:00 pm while AOS will vie against Barry’s at 3:00 pm. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday.