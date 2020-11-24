Share:

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has declared two-year BA/ BSc degree programs after the academic year 2018 illegal. The announcement has been made by the HEC after noting that some institutions are still offering degrees in the aforementioned programs.

The HEC said in its notification, “Apropos of the decision of the HEC to phase-out two year BA/ BSc programs after the academic year 2018, and subsequent communication of the policy, it has been noticed with grave concern that these programs are still being offered by universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs) and their affiliated colleges.

“In this regard, universities/ DAIs are directed not to offer admissions in the two year BA/ BSc programs and that the degrees shall not be recognized by the HEC for students enrolled in these programs after December 31, 2018,” the notification added.