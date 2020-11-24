Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended notices issued by the Inland Revenue Department of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for audit of JDW Sugar Mills, owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders on a petition filed by JDW Sugar Mills against its selection for audit by the Inland Revenue Department and sought reply from FBR and others respondents.

A counsel on behalf of the mills argued before the court that the department had launched an audit of the mills without any justification. He submitted that the department could not hold an audit of accounts of the mills, as per law. He submitted that the department had rejected objections filed by the mills against the notices for the audit without affording an opportunity of personal hearing.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notices for the audit after declaring them illegal. He also requested the court to suspend the notices till the final decision of the petition. The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notices and sought reply from respondents.