ISLAMABAD - India is running a global terror network, especially targeting Pakistan, senior officials said yesterday. At a background briefing here, top civil and military officials told senior journalists that Pakistan was committed to expose India at all forums.

“India is a global terrorist and is running global terrorism networks. We have shared irrefutable evidence with the influential countries. We have proven how India is damaging the global peace,” said one official.

Another official said the evidence shared by Pakistan with the world had been accepted as authentic by the world leaders.

“We have provided concrete evidence. We have asked the world not to listen to the verbal claims of India but see our documented proofs,” he added.

The officials said the dossier was being shared with key international leaders and would serve as a key evidence against India. They said India had been hoodwinking the world and claiming to be the largest democracy in the world while being the biggest terrorist which sponsored terrorism as a policy.

“We will not stop now. We will go forward and brief the world about the reality. The world has listened to our views and have not rejected our evidence (against India),” said one official.

The official said that Pakistan had the capability to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “We will not let India inflict any damage to CPEC. China is fully behind us and we also have the power to secure the CPEC projects,” he asserted.

Over the weekend, Pakistan had unmasked the terror face of India as it unveiled ‘irrefutable evidence’ against the nuclear-armed neighbour exposing New Delhi’s plot to destabilise Pakistan and damage its economic partnership with China.

Speaking at a joint news conference on November 14, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar had said that India’s sole agenda was to damage Pakistan economically, diplomatically and politically. They said that India was sponsoring terrorism designed to destabilise Pakistan and targeting its economic partnership with China.

The dossier presented at a joint news conference by Foreign Minister Qureshi and General Iftikhar carried loads of evidence to convince the world regarding India’s wrongdoings in the region – especially against Pakistan.

On Israel, the officials said Pakistan had a stated policy that Israel must fulfil the demands of the Palestinian people. “Unless the Palestine issue is resolved, we will stay with the same policy. However, things can change if the Palestine issue is resolved according to the wishes of the Palestinian people,” said an official.

He said Pakistan’s differences with Israel were mainly due to Palestine. “It is the same like India. With India, the Kashmir is the main issue. Other issues can be resolved if this (Kashmir) issue is settled. Likewise if Israel agrees to resolve the Palestine issue and the goal is achieved, we will also show flexibility. Under the present circumstances, the policy (towards Israel) cannot be changed,” he added.

The official said as Prime Minister Imran Khan had pointed out, there was pressure on Pakistan from some countries to bury the hatchet with Israel. “Our stance is very clear. Resolve the Palestine issue first and then we can move further,” he maintained.

The official said that reported meetings between the Arab leaders and the Israeli counterparts were the “internal” issues of the countries. “We don’t want to comment on such bilateral contacts irrespective of the fact that the meetings took place or not,” he remarked.

On Afghanistan, the senior officials said Pakistan had played a great role to ensure peace in the war-torn country. “The US and the whole world has acknowledged our role and we are ready to support the peace process further,” said an official.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit had been very successful. “We are concerned about the violence in Afghanistan. This will not help the process. As a policy, we don’t back any group in Afghanistan but surely all will have to give up violence to achieve permanent peace,” he added.

The official said Pakistan expected to have good ties with US President-elect Joe Biden and enhance the bilateral relationship.

“There have been misunderstandings in the past but most of them have been removed. We want a new beginning and our (Pak-US) cooperation in Afghanistan is bound to help (in improving ties),” he said.