ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian Occupation forces along the Line of Control on November 22, resulting in serious injuries to 11 innocent civilians.

A foreign ministry statement said, “due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Khuiratta Sector of the LoC, 55-year-old Muhammad Haneef s/o Muhammad Hussain, 5-year-old Shangur d/o Muhammad Irfan, 5-year-old Summan d/o Muhammad Ajaib, 20-year-old Aruj d/o Muhammad Adnan, 35-year-old Zabina w/o Muhammad Ajaib, 65-year-old Sarwar Jan w/o Muhammad Hussain, 35-year-old SajidaKausar w/o Muhammad Irfan, 10-year-old Eraj d/o Sadiq, 50-year-old Khursheed Begum w/o Sub Mehmood Shaheed, 7-year-old Hurrain Irfan d/o Muhammad Irfan and 9-year-old Mubeen s/o Abdul Hameed, residents of Jijot Bahadar village, sustained serious injuries.”

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said, had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed more than 2820 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 26 deaths and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said a soldier and four rebel fighters had been killed in a shoot-out during a raid near the border with Afghanistan.

The military said two soldiers were also injured during the raid on November 22 in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan has also urged Afghanistan to stop the militants on its side from using the Afghan soil against the neighbours. Pakistan also assured its full support to the Afghan peace process.