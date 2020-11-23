Share:

Jerusalem-Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has invited Lebanese President Michel Aoun to direct talks in Europe on their countries’ disputed maritime border, a rare outreach between nations still technically at war.

Israel and Lebanon opened negotiations on the border dispute under US and UN auspices last month to clear the way for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Last week, Steinitz on Twitter accused Lebanon of undermining the talks by continuously shifting its position and trying to widen the disputed area under negotiation.

That sparked a Twitter response from Aoun, who rejected Steinitz’s charges that Lebanon had been inconsistent.