The development comes as another blow to President Trump, who had tried to block the certification of the results in the state. The president claimed that the Democrat won the election because the vote was rigged and has filed lawsuits in several states calling for recounts of the ballots.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State has certified the results of the 2020 presidential election and declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, the state’s Governor Tom Wolf said. In a statement posted on Twitter, Wolf thanked the state’s officials for administering a "fair and free" election and said that he had signed the “Certificate for of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden" and his running mate Kamala Harris.

