Rawalpindi-Kallar Syedan police have netted six members of a notorious dacoit gang for attempting to snatch cash from a money changer on gunpoint and injuring three persons during intense firing, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Police investigators have also seized weapons and bullets, a car and two motorcycle they had used in the crime, he said.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of the occurrence of incident, has directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to trace out the dacoits. Following the orders of city police chief, SP formed a special team and managed to round up six notorious members of “Shihaba Dacoit Gang” and put them behind the bars.

“Police have recovered a Kalashnikov, car, 2 motorcycles, 5 pistols and bullets from the possession of accused,” he said. He informed the dacoits have confessed committing a series of dacoities.

“We are interrogating the detained dacoits and will also handcuff the other accomplices and sympathisers of gang,” said SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the efforts of SP and his team. “Police are committed to curb the crime from city.

We have solid evidences to get these dacoits punished from court,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jatli police held a man on charges of making a prank call to police helpline Rescue 1122. The accused has been identified as Khalil, who alerted police about occurrence of dacoity with him. However, the police visited crime scene and found the report fake.