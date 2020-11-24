Share:

KARACHI - An alarming situation is developing in Karachi as hospitals run out of space. Indus Hospital is denying admission to patients after becoming saturated by coronavirus cases.

As many as 1,000 cases have been reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The corona wards at Jinnah Hospital have become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

Executive director Jinnah Post Grauduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr, Semi Jamali said that 50 Covid-19 patients were under treatment in the hospital while 15 beds in the emergency had also been allocated for the Covid-19 patients.

MS of Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Noor Muhammad Soomo said that 90 percent of the corona ward had overwhelmed while high dependency unit had near to full which included 11 prisoners of Covid-19.

On the other hand private hospitals in Karachi are denying admission to coronavirus patients.

Thirty-four more people died of coronavirus in the country over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,756 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 330,885. There are now 38,348 active cases in the country. As many as 36,929 tests were conducted for the diagnosis of the disease.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 163,329 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,508 in Punjab, 44,599 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 16,810 in Balochistan, 27,018 in Islamabad, 6,123 in Azad Kashmir and 4,542 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).