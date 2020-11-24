Share:

ISLAMABAD - Katy Perry kept things subtle in a stripped-down duet at the 2020 American Music Awards performance of Only Love with Darius Rucker, marking her first live performance since giving birth this past summer. The 36 year old pop superstar sported a dyed-blonde bob and wore a denim jacket over a ribbed white tank top and matching acid wash jeans as she stayed seated in her collaboration with Rucker, 54, on the track from her album Smile. Perry welcomed daughter Daisy on August 26 with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. She had a soulful expression for the stripped-back performance, in which she and Rucker performed across from each other and socially distance while seated.

The performance was originally to be a solo outing for Katy, but it was announced that she would be teaming up with the former Hootie& the Blowfish front-man for a re-imagined duet.