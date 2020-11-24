Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has said that polio eradication remains tops priority of the government and cautioned the district administrators of zero tolerance for any laxity in achieving the goal of polio eradication initiative (PEI).

He was chairing Provincial Task Force Meeting here Monday at Chief Secretary office wherein Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all divisions joined virtually.

Inspector General Police KP, Sanaullah Khan Abassi, Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Rabia Basri, Secretary Health KP, Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Additional Secretary Home, Secretary Population Welfare, Additional Secretary Elementary Education, Additional Secretary Local Government, DG Health, Additional Secretary Health (Polio), Abdul Basit, Director EPI,UNICEF National Team Lead Hamesh Young, WHO National Team Lead, Zainul Abideen, Country Representative of Rotary International Aziz Memon were present in the meeting.

Dr Kazim Niaz said that a lot of efforts, coordination and resources goes into every round of anti-polio campaign and it was important to ensure optimal use and benefits of all these efforts by ensuring a strict monitoring and accountability system in place at all levels.

He commended the good work done by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for polio eradication in their respective regions despite challenges and called for adopting issue-based strategies to plug the remaining gaps in wiping out the scourge from the region.

The top provincial bureaucrat underscored the need to redouble the efforts for reaching the finishing line saying that with the teamwork and the exiting support from all line departments and government functionaries the dream of polio free Pakistan will soon be translated into reality.

Chief Secretary also thanked the partners including UNICEF, WHO, Rotary International for supporting the government in the noble cause and for preventing the children from lifelong paralysis.

He said that that good achievement has been made in terms of declining polio cases in the province and directed the district administrators to build on the existing baseline set so as to stop polio outbreaks and virus transmission in the province in future.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health (polio) and Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, briefed him in detail about the comparative analysis of the previous three national immunization drives in the province.

He said that over 70 percent decline has been observed in the province in reporting of polio cases with 22 cases this year against 73 cases reported last year at this point in time.

The environmental samples collected from all the 13 sites in the province are negative except Shaheen Muslim Town (SMT), he said, adding that concerted efforts are needed to stop virus circulation in the provincial capital.

Abdul Basit informed the forum that the November round of anti-polio drive will be carried in all districts of the province wherein 6.401 million will be vaccinated.