ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister and Senator Rehman Malik on Monday wrote a letter to US President-elect Joe Biden and hoped his elevation to the top post will bring global peace.

Senator Malik, who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, extended his heartiest congratulations over Biden’s victory in elections.

In his letter, Senator Rehman Malik, while extending his best wishes to US President-elect, writes “I warmly extend heartiest congratulations upon your landmark victory in elections. I am confident that your success means a march towards a peaceful world, promising freedom and prosperity for all.” He wrote that in reminiscence of Pakistan’s long-standing cooperation with the US against USSR since fifties, Pakistan fought side by side with US during Cold War battle after battle, whereas, India abandoned its non-aligned policy and became a Soviet surrogate in the region and with undeniable Soviet support, conspired and dismembered Pakistan in 1971.

He adds that when the Soviet tanks rolled into Afghanistan in 1979, threatening the free world’s frontiers, Pakistan stood by with US and fought one of the most significant Guerrilla War that routed the Soviets from Afghanistan.

He said, “In return, Pakistan bore the brunt of unbridled militancy and a tide of millions of Afghan refugees that till date remain an unbearable burden on Pakistan’s economy.”

The ungoverned space left behind by US provided space of all sorts of non-state actors, who also infiltrated into Pakistan through its long Pak-Afghan borders. “With generation of militants, who had been radicalized to function as ferocious Jihadists, were also threatening Pakistan’s internal stability, and plunging its economy, while freely mingling with the Afghan refugees and providing breeding grounds for today’s Al-Qaida adding it was a matter of time that this all would blow-back, and it did on 9/11.”

“Unfortunate and barbaric as it was, none of the actors was a Pakistani, or Afghani, nor trained or incubated in Pakistan or Afghanistan, yet, Pakistan was branded as Al-Qaida’s sympathizer, that only benefited and appeased India. Irony is, that India, who had been till the end been playing Soviet surrogate, nurturing and promoting terrorism through covert operations in the region, such as in East Pakistan and later in Sri Lanka, soon found a cozy berth with the US,” reads Senator Rehman Malik letter. He highlights that Pakistan is now confronted with the hybrid warfare unleashed by India, while India continues to support Daesh, under full gaze of the world bodies and UN, yet India remains unanswerable. He writes that if left unchecked, India under direction of its Prime Minister Modi is all set to plunge the world into WW-III.

Senator Rehman Malik in his letter urges US President-elect to please revisit intelligence briefings as Pakistan has been continuously suffering from the day we decided to stand by US against USSR and subsequently American war on terror adding the suffering in terms of irreversible human and finical loss is a matter of public record.

He reminds him the cooperation of Pakistan when Joe Biden was the Chairman US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and subsequently as Vice President as to how sincerely Pakistan had supported US in war on terror.

He said, “The cries of innocent wounded children, innocent victims of drones and multiple suicide attacks causing huge number of killings just because of our alliance with US, call for justice.” The former interior minister expresses that with the above history of friendship, sacrifices in American war on terror and our consistent support in Afghanistan, we (Pakistanis) should have been the preferred friend in this region but we feel neglected while Indians still getting preferential treatment.

He wrote: “I have worked very closely with the US administration during your tenure as Vice President and had the honour of interacting with you and other administrative and operation levels and always found you a kind and visionary leader and I hope you will take personal interest to compensate Pakistan with high standards of friendship at equal level based on our past sacrifice already fully in your notice.”

Senator Rehman Malik states in his letter that we Pakistanis do not want monitory gains but recognition of our sacrifice and selfless friendship and move forward to help you make this world more peaceful following the principle of interfaith harmony earlier initiated by President Barak Obama, whereof, in the presence of Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, I had suggested that we need to have a common strategy to fight our common enemy/terrorists. He insisted to get the whole world on one point agenda of restoring peace and get rid of Daesh, Al-Qaeda, TTP, Boko Haram, RSS and white movements which were the real spoiler parasites attributing crime against humanity.

In his letter, Senator Rehman Malik has suggested the US to withdraw its complaint against Pakistan to FATF as it is not based on facts on ground and it has adversely assailed our economy.

He sought the US humanitarian intervention asking Prime Minister Modi to lift curfew in occupied Kashmir with immediate effect and support Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination by having a date announced by India as per the resolution of UNSC.

He said India was misleading US about the ground situation regarding CPEC whereas it is a peaceful and simple development project to enhance its trade with the neighbouring countries including China. Hence people of Pakistan will be happy if it is supported rather opposed by US President-elect Joe Biden, he added.

“The sabotaging role of India in the Afghan peace processes may kindly be examined and India be asked to refrain from derailing the peace process in Afghanistan for its own intelligence driven objectives,” he said.

Malik said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully promoting his ideology of Hidutva through RSS and killing innocent Muslims which was a matter of public record, that went against all norms of new world order, which looked for religious harmony.

“US had enlisted Prime Minister Modi as top 10 religious extremists, but later, took him off the list, encouraging and emboldening him to continue his crimes against humanity with impunity. The list may be judiciously revisited and if found culpable, Prime Minister Modi may be placed back on the black list,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik concludes “I have taken this liberty to write to you because of my past working relation with your administration and to apprise you of the true feelings of people of Pakistan who have affectionately celebrated your victory here. My above views are the real pulse of Pakistanis as per my experience and interactions as the Chairman of Senate Standing Committee of Interior and as a former interior minister of Pakistan.”