Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting to discuss the draft bill for National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Act, 2020, was held today under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, one-man commission, appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar, Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affaris and Interfaith Harmony (MORA), Mr. Muhammad Arshad, DG, Ministry of Human Rights, Mr. Saqib Jillani, ASC, Member Committee, Suddle Commission and Mr. Chela Ram Kewlani, Chairman and 12 members of National Commission for Minorities attended the meeting, in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Law and Justice. A draft bill for the establishment of a fully empowered and independent National Commission for Minorities conforming to Paris Principles was discussed. After through discussion/deliberations, a Sub-Committee to finalise the draft bill was formed comprising Mr. Sqib Jillan, ASC (Representation from the One-Man Commission), Ms. Saira Safdar, (Representation from National Commission for Minorities). The Sub-Committee was asked to finalise the draft bill on priority so that this long-pending matter could be put to rest at the earliest. Dr. Suddle particularly appreciated the cooperation extended by the Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Chairman and members of the National Commission for Minorities.