Education plays an important role in the development and progress of youngsters in society. Similarly, the library provides a better environment for readers. One can work in the library with ease and comfort.

Sukkur, which is the third-largest city of Sindh, contains only one functional library in it. It is heart-breaking that the only library is also devoid of basic facilities. The library is undersized for the people of Sukkur. Students coming late (from schools or colleges) don’t get chairs to sit. The solar system installed last year also doesn’t work properly due to improper sustentation. Furthermore, there is no female staff for women, due to which many parents don’t allow their daughters to study in the library.

Libraries are said to be a collection of books as a large number of books are found in libraries. However, in Mir Masoom Shah library, there are no up to date books. All the books kept in the library are decades old and are in critical condition.

Some members of staff are also not cooperative, which causes students a lack of peace and deters their interest in studies. Therefore it is requested to higher authorities to look upon the complications confronted by students and provide fundamental resources to the library. It will be a great pleasure to students.

MUZAFFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.