Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as new Chairman Pakistan Television Corporation Board with the approval of federal Cabinet for a period of three years, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the notification in this regard.

According to the notification, “Pursuant to the provisions of Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2017, the Federal Government is pleased to appoint Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as Independent Director of Pakistan television Corporation Board.

The Federal Government has also approved nomination of Shahzada Naeem Bokhari is Chairman PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation’s Memorandum &Article of Association (Article 95/95A). The Chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of 3 years. The Board of Directors, PTVC is directed to ratify his nomination as Chairman.

Earlier, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sent a summary to the federal Cabinet with the recommendations of the appointment of Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as Chairman PTVC and three new Board members.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had recommended nine names including Shahzada Naeem Bokhari, Muhammd Ayaz, Amir Malik, Syed Waseem Raza, Syed Sajjad Hassan Jaffari, Arshad Hassan, Asghar Nadeem Syed and Faisal Qureshi for the appointment of new three members of PTVC Board of Directors.

The Ministry Information had de-notified the Chairman and private members of PTVC Board of Directors after the decision of Islamabad High Court.

Ministry Information said in its summary, “Shahzada Naeem Bokhari and Asghar Nadeem Syed who are over 65 years of age are prominent personalities with impeccable professional expertise and fulfil the criteria of fit and proper as laid down in Corporate Government Rules 2013.

Moreover, being independent–members from PICG data bank, their nomination cannot be bracketed with age limitation. It is ,however, proposed that age relaxation in their nomination may also be provided.