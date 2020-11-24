Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Monday inaugurated five centres of excellence (CoE) to promote technical training among skilled workers. A statement issued by NAVTTC said that the ground breaking ceremony of the second out of five centres of excellence was held at NAVTTC headquarters.

The establishment of centres of excellence funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway aim to promote excellence in the training delivery for youth and TVET practitioners, hence supporting the development of a skilled and competitive workforce and improved employment opportunities. The CoE Islamabad is being established at the National Training Bureau H-9/4.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training emphasised the need for such centres of excellence, adding that these will pave the way to allow TVET system to sustainably improve delivery of high quality training, career counselling and job placement for Pakistani youth. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood further said that the ground-breaking ceremony testifies the importance the present government at the federal level gives to the TVET sector.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, addressing the participants said that teachers are one of the pillars of TVET and it is encouraging to see that the centres of excellence will also focus on enhancing their skills to ensure they can play their role more effectively. Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hasan reiterated that the Commission is working for bringing quality into the TVET sector across the country and highlighted the vitality of skills for all strategy of the present government. While acknowledging the role of development partners, Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Faheem Mohammad, stressed that the CoEs being established in the country will be role models of quality TVET delivery and research. The institute of the region will replicate and follow the best practices generated in CoEs.

Moreover, these centres will also perform the most important function of training of trainers on modern institutional methodologies and international best practices in TVET. The initiative will therefore transform the TVET landscape of the country.