Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team departed for their month-long tour of New Zealand in the early hours of Monday. However, they left without their star batsman Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the tour due to his sickness.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said that Fakhar Zaman tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday, but the left-handed opening batsman developed a fever the following day. The PCB further said that the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a ‘top priority’.

The statement read that Fakhar was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected, adding that the PCB medical panel is in touch with the player. A regular for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, Fakhar has played 47 ODI matches — with a 45-run average and a top score of 210 not out — and 40 Twenty20 games.

The 54-member national cricket team squad comprises 34 players and 20 officials. Upon reaching, Babar-Azam-led Pakistan cricket team will be under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol. Ahead of their departure, the skipper shared some pleasant moments with their teammates and also shared a picture on Twitter handle, with a caption: “Next stop, New Zealand.”

The national cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals in New Zealand on December 18, 20, and 22 while they will lock horns against the hosts in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. While Pakistan Shaeens will play two four-day matches and four Twenty20 against New Zealand A team.