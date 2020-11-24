Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan and China have agreed to accelerate efforts for early execution of Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-1 railway project, officials said on Monday.

The understanding came at a meeting between Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad on Monday. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and railway projects.

The Minister said ML-1 project will usher in revolution in railway, creating new employment opportunities in Pakistan. He said it will further cement the relations between Pakistan and China. He said the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China is based on mutual trust and confidence. The Chinese Ambassador said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a manifestation of long-lasting bilateral relationship.