Pakistan has reported 48 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 379,883. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,744 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,954 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 164,651 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 115,138 in Punjab, 44,932 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,846 in Balochistan, 27,555 in Islamabad, 6,203 in Azad Kashmir and 4,558 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,879 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,845 in Sindh, 1,330 in KP, 163 in Balochistan, 285 in Islamabad, 147 in Azad Kashmir and 95 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,256,120 coronavirus tests and 39,165 in the last 24 hours. 331,760 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,751 patients are in critical condition.