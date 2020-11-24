Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will host the first SAARC Planning Ministers meeting dedicated to the theme, ‘Shaping SAARC Vision 2030’ which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

In this context Pakistan hosted first day-long virtual meeting of SAARC Planning Secretaries, chaired by Additional Secretary Asad Rafi Chandna. All eight (8) member states attended the meeting with their virtual presence.

The meeting extensively covered the subject of “Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030- Vision for South Asia”. The Planning Secretaries prepared the ground work for the “First Meeting of SAARC Planning Ministers” dedicated to the theme, “Shaping SAARC Vision 2030” to be held virtually on November 25, 2020. The meeting will be chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, member social sector, chief sustainable goals and poverty alleviation, along with officers of section and UNDP associated SDG unit, Chief International Trade and Finance, officials from Foreign Office also participated in the meeting.

In the welcome remarks, the chair emphasised that the spread of Covid-19 with its impacts on health, education, jobs and income across the member states was a challenge that warranted a review of national strategies for achieving SDGs.

It was asserted that special focus has to be given particularly on reducing poverty, improving health, quality education, decent work opportunities, addressing inadequate water and sanitation and promoting cooperation.

The SAARC forum discussed three key agendas which included (i) compilation of national approaches and strategies of SAARC member states on inclusive sustainable development – the agenda 2030, (II) impact of Covid-19 on overall economic growth in SAARC member states (iii) strategy for collaborative action for mobilising development financing especially in the post Covid-19 scenario.

Pakistan recommended for a workable mechanism to be adopted by SAARC for trans-boundary challenges related to integrated water resources management and air pollution. A strategy is required to be formulated to foster the spirit of “leaving no one behind” as espoused by the Agenda 2030 for securing the rights of marginalised communities and minorities in member states.

It was also recommended that each member country to adopt placement, operation & integration of real time Dashboard portal in their respective centres for monitoring, evaluation & improvement of their respective indicators. These member country portals then ought to be interlinked with a Master Dashboard portal at the regional level at the SAARC Secretariat for mutual concerted efforts for achieving the SDGs by 2030.

In relevance to impact of COVID19 on overall economic growth in SAARC member states, Pakistan urged member states for cooperation not limited to the health services only but also to cover pharmaceutical collaboration, personal protective equipment and expansion on the demands of post-pandemic relief, recovery and rehabilitation.

It was also proposed that SAARC Comprehensive Disaster framework may be expanded in context of Pandemic on promotion of trade in health services through liberalisation particularly to draw services of doctors and paramedics.

Pakistan urged member states to raise voice for mobilising financing committed by the developed countries for achieving SDGs including all multilateral and bilateral agencies. Role of SAARC observer states, particularly those in region, may be enhanced to meet the development financing gaps.

The SAARC Headquarters prepared the draft of overall recommendations provided by each member state in the light of discussions held. It was mutually agreed that SAARC Headquarters would share the concerted document with all the member states for the “First Meeting of SAARC Planning Ministers” to be held on November 25, 2020. It is expected that the next SAARC Secretaries meeting would commence by April 2021.

The forum largely agreed that transfer of technology from the technological advanced countries is one of the critical factors to mitigate the adverse impacts of Covid-19 along with transformation of production, consumption and supply chain mechanism within the SAARC region.