ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a high-level meeting here yesterday to review the overall situation of the Covid-19 in the country, directed to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of pandemic and protect lives of common people.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing, the prime minister directed to leave no stone unturned to control the second wave of coronovirus with utmost seriousness, balance and precautions.

He noted that the international community had acknowledged and lauded Pakistan for its successful strategy of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

The Prime Minister said the entire world is commending Pakistan’s strategy and timely decisions to prevent spread of the contagion during the first wave of the coronavirus disease. He stressed the need for maintaining balance and precaution in the second wave of the virus.

The meeting had also decided to convene a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for COVID-19 pandemic for consultation and decision making over various matters today.

Imran Khan was briefed about the loss of precious human lives due to the spread of the coronavirus and capacity of the hospitals. The meeting was also apprised about the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Calls for balance and precaution during 2nd virus wave

The meeting was attended by ministers including Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Shah, Asad Omar, Senator Shibli Fraz, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister including Dr. Sania Nishtar, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razaq Daud and other senior officials.

Earlier in his message on facebook, Prime Minister Imran Khan again asked the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of second wave of coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister said this is the time again to remain careful as they did during the first wave in the first half of this year.

He asked the people to adopt all SOPs including covering face with mask in public places and gatherings and keeping distance at least of six feet from each other.

The Prime Minister said covering face mask will help slow down the rate of spread of virus and ultimately we will be able to control this pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s message comes amid phenomenal fresh rise of Covid-19 cases across in the country as Pakistan’s positivity ratio reached 7.46pc during the last 24-hour period, highest since the start of the pandemic in Pakistan.

Consequently, the government yesterday announced to close all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 and conduct online classes during the time period.