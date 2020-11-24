Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country’s basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders.

Prime Minister issued these directives during a meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza who called on him here and exchanged views about the administrative matters relating to sports activities in the country.

The Prime Minister said that as majority of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth, the provision of best opportunities of sports was imperative.

Separately, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and latest Covid-19 situation.

Prime Minister is also understood to have directed the Chief Minister about effective steps to check and monitor dismal performance of the Anti- Corruption Department in combating institutional corruption in the province. Prime Minister has already assigned provincial governors for evolving an expeditious process of resolution of public complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal about the federal government institutions in their respective provinces.