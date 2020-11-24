Share:

Amid deteriorating situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the national strategy to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the reports, the meeting will be attended by officials from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination. They will discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections across the country.

The premier will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

It was reported that important decisions are expected to be taken in the NCC meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.

A total of 2,954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 379,883 . With 48 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,744.

So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379.

With 39,165 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.5%.