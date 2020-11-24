Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Monday stressing upon the government for provision of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers said that above 90 per cent beds in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) designated hospitals have been filled.

A statement released the PMA said that now we are facing the 2nd wave of the Coronavirus which is more lethal than the first one. It has been observed that the infected patient is getting serious and dying due to the severity of the disease and negligence of patients. PMA said that it regretfully says that even after this much severity the public is seen not seriously adopting preventive measures and the government seems to have failed in implementing strict SOPs in every field of life.

It said that the way the large political and religious gatherings are continuously taking place, has spread the epidemic drastically. A large number of doctors and paramedics have also been infected with coronavirus and are in quarantine, because they are performing their duties without PPEs and also they are not following SOPs properly, said PMA in the statement released.

“Government is not providing PPEs to healthcare workers. If the situation worsens, most of the healthcare workers will not be able to treat patients as they will be in quarantine,” said the PMA. It also said that the burden of disease at corona designated hospitals is increasing day by day and almost 90 to 95 per cent beds have been occupied. Number of corona cases and deaths are rising shockingly. It added that if the government does not tackle the situation properly then more doctors and paramedics will be affected and we can face a shortage of doctors. The PMA also said that although government is conducting less corona tests there should be at least 25000 tests conducted daily in each province, as we have already demanded.