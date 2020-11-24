Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday sought release of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole for two weeks to enable them to participate in the last rituals of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and grandmother of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz breathed her last in London last Sunday. Arrangements are underway to bring dead body of Shamim Akhtar to Lahore. She will be buried next to the last resting place of her husband Mian Sharif at Jati Umra.

PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar submitted application to Deputy Commissioner Lahore on Monday, requesting release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have been in Kot Lokhpat Jail on judicial remand in money laundering and assets-beyond-means cases.

Tarar said their release for two weeks will enable them to participate in last rites and receive condolences at Model Town and Jati Umra.

Talking to newsmen, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that release on parole for less than two weeks would not be acceptable.

He said that tens of thousands of people would come to condole the death of mother of Sharifs. He said that at least two weeks were needed to receive condolences from such huge number of people. He said that Sharif family was facing the worst political vendetta at the hands of the Imran Khan government. “The PTI government lacks human values otherwise it might have released Shehbaz and Hamza on parole by now,” he said.

He said that the PML-N had suspended all political activities. However, he said, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s November 30 public meeting in Multan would be held as per schedule.