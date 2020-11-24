Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain have expressed their heartfelt grief over the demise of Chaudhry Anwar Aziz, father of former Federal Minister Ch Daniyal Aziz. Speaker Ch Parvaiz Elahi while talking to Daniyal Aziz on telephone said that there is no greater support in the world than the father, he always preferred to solve public problems with positive thinking and his parliamentary and political services will always be remembered. The Muslim League leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate his ranks and grant the patience to the bereaved family.