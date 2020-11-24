Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that the recruitment process should be made more transparent to make capable and hardworking human resource a part of Punjab Police.

Presiding over a meeting on welfare and recruitment of police force at the Central Police Office here Monday, he directed that services of psychologists should also be used for better analysis of the mental abilities of the candidates in the interview session so that highly minded and constructive personnel could be hired. He added that the candidates would undergo the best training process as per modern policing under the supervision of expert trainers in training colleges. He said that those responsible for deliberate delays in cases related to obtaining leave of employees, GP fund and financial assistance did not deserve any concession against whom strict departmental action would be taken. The IGP said that in view of the growing dangers of corona, officers and personnel on duty in police offices, units, police stations and field across the province should ensure precautionary measures against corona while they should be provided with face masks, sanitizers and safety kits.

Inam Ghani said that if any district needed resources or assistance in providing security equipment for protection against corona, it should immediately contact the Central Police Office.

He directed the DIG IT to upgrade all the software related to the welfare of the force and integrate it with the central HRMS system of the force with an advanced feature so that the details of beneficiaries (officials) of the welfare branch could be updated in their accounts.

He said that a detailed report of pending or delayed welfare projects in all the districts of the province should be sent to the Central Police Office within a week so that those responsible could be held accountable.

During the meeting, Additional IG Establishment and Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed the IG Punjab on professional matters. Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that enhancing the efficiency of junior rank police personnel was one of the top priorities of the department as the constabulary was the real face of the police department who represented the department through their dealings and professionalism.

He said that cases of dues of retired police personnel should be completed within the stipulated deadline, adding that ongoing programs related to welfare as well as police training colleges and school upgradation should be completed as soon as possible. During the meeting Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Welfare and Finance Agha Yousaf, DIG Establishment-II Maqsood Al Hassan and AIG R&D Ali Javed along with other officers were also present.