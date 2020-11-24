Share:

MULTAN - Police registered 186 cases against the violators of coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the ongoing month across the district.

According to police sources, the department is taking strict action against those found not complying with the SOPs in order to play its role in controlling virus from spreading.

The police officials are also sealing shops and hotels over the violations.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan has urged masses to follow the government instructions in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus. He has said that the second wave of the virus is becoming more dangerous day by day, and it could only be controlled by adopting precautionary measures.

He has urged masses to cooperate with the district administration and police department for ensuring implementation on the SOPs.