LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking practical steps to bring reforms in educational sector as educational progress is real progress.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute scholarships worth Rs 1,380,000 among 49 students belonging to the Christian community at Civil Rest House, Okara on Monday, said a handout issued here. The provincial minister said that these scholarships were being distributed among the talented and capable students of the district for the fifth time in two years, which was a manifestation of the knowledge-friendly nature of the PTI government. He said that PTI government was striving hard to improve literacy rate, improvement of education standards and training of teachers on modern lines. He said that government using all possible resources for the promotion and development of education sector in the province. Later, the provincial minister also attended Mahfil-e-Naat at district education authority office.

Political personalities of the area including Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq, Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir, Social Worker Qamar Abbas Mughal also distributed scholarship cheques among the students.