Share:

KARACHI - Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, Associate Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering & Chairman Telecommunication Engineering Department at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) has been included in the Stanford University’s top 2% global scientists list. The Stanford University’s team headed by Professor John P A Loannidis has prepared the report of the top names. The team assessed the global scientists on the research they carried out during their career span, from data collected up to 2019. Cherishing the success for his tremendous achievement, Dr Muhammad Aamir expressed his thankfulness to Allah Almighty upon getting this unique success. He recounted, “Remember, there is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve that is the fear of failure. So first, get rid of the fear of failure. I firmly believe in one thing, with hard work, perseverance and self-belief there is no limit to what you can achieve. You can never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone, because the change begins at the end of your comfort zone. I always focused on achievements, not activities. Dedication and devotion are integral part to innovate, invent or reinvent the new concepts, ideas or theories.”

Dr Muhammad Aamir has authored and co-authored around 50 research papers and book chapters published in various journals, books and conferences of international repute. He was awarded with a grant by the Ministry of Education Spain to teach at the University of Malaga.

During his PhD studies at Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, he accomplished his research work at the University of Malaga under Erasmus Mundus Scholarship. He is also HEC approved supervisor for PhD candidates in Pakistan. He is a life member of Pakistan Engineering Council and professional member of IEEE (USA) for last 12 Years.

The Stanford University’s based in the United States recently released a list that represents the top 2% of the most-cited scientists in multiple disciplines. The university has classified the scientists based on their career long citation impact until the end of 2019 and also for the single year (2019). The list includes 81 Pakistanis, named for their career-long citation impact while citation impact in a single year includes 243 Pakistani scientists among the top 2 percent scientists.