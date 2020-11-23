Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday closed at 39,632 points against 40,187 points on the last working day, with negative change of 554.66 points (1.38 per cent). A total 195,467,730 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 189,857,102 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.476 billion against Rs7.578 billion previous day. As many as 382 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 63 of them recorded gain and 297 sustained losses.