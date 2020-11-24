Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president of Karachi division and adviser to the ministry of maritime affairs Mahmood Moulvi has asserted that opposition should refrain from obstructing the country’s development.

During a discussion with PTI leaders at his office, he said that Imran Khan-led government was taking every possible measure to provide relief to the people of Pakistan.

Commenting on the COVID-19 situation, the PTI leader said that violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) had led to increase in COVID-19 infections.

“The provincial governments need to ensure the implementation of the Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) and smart lockdown strategies pertaining to the coronavirus,” he added.

Mahmood Moulvi further said, “Amid the rising COVID-19 infections, the opposition, under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD), is playing with the lives of the people for their political interests.”

He said that political and social gatherings could lead to the spread of the deadly disease. “At this time, the opposition parties should join hands with the government in order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak,” he asserted.

Talking about the closure of educational institutions, Mahmood Moulvi informed that the PTI-led federal government believed in formulating a consensus strategy instead of imposing any decision.

“Despite the difficulties, the government is working on public welfare programmes and the people would soon reap the benefits of country’s development,” the PTI leader concluded.