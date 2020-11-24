Share:

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab (SBP) conducted Punjab contingent’s trials here at Punjab Stadium on Monday for Inter-Provincial Under-16 (Boys and Girls) Athletics Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Peshawar from Nov 28 to Dec 2, 2020. Punjab’s 32-member contingent including 16 boys and 12 girls will feature in the event. Punjab’s athletes will participate in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, high jump, javelin throw, discus throw, shot putt, 110m hurdle (boys) and 100m hurdle (girls) disciplines during the mega event. Around 150 boys and girls took part in the trials and the selected athletes will undergo a 4-day training camp before departing to Peshawar. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials also witnessed the trials and lauded the performance of young athletes.